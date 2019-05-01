North Indian Canyon Road Closed For Week Due To Sandy Takeover

Crews continued to shave away sand dunes Wednesday that piled up on a stretch of North Indian Canyon Road, causing the main thoroughfare’s closure for the rest of the work week.

Over the last couple days, high winds took over desert towns and freeways, with National Weather Service officials warning motorists of hazardous driving conditions throughout the Coachella Valley.

For the stretch of North Indian Canyon Road between the 10 Freeway and Tramview Road, these advisories were no longer relevant as winds built up sand dunes over the roadway causing its closure late Tuesday, according to Palm Springs police. For the rest of the work week, city-contracted crews will dig away those dunes with a possible reopening on Friday.

In the meantime, motorists are advised to use Gene Autry Trail.