Riverside County Sheriff: Rifle-Wielding Man Identified

Riverside County sheriff’s officials Wednesday revealed the identify of a 44-year-old man who remains in custody for allegedly threatening to shoot family members and any police officers who responded to his home, leading officers to shoot the rifle-wielding man in his front yard.

Rigoberto Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer Tuesday and is being held on $30,000 bail at the Larry D. Smith Correctional facility in Banning, jail records show.

Around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a domestic violence call at the home in the 81200 block of Daffodil Court, according to Indio police spokesman Ben Guitron. An unidentified person who called from the home said the suspect would kill police and relatives in the home if officers showed up, Guitron said.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the front yard holding a rifle, Guitron said. Officers tried to subdue him using “less than lethal” methods, possibly bean-bag rounds. With the man still holding the rifle, an officer opened fire, striking the suspect, Guitron said.

It was unclear how many rounds were fired. After the shooting, the suspect managed to walk back inside the home but then came back out and was subdued by a police canine.

During the arrest, a handgun was also found on Ramirez, according to Guitron.

Ramirez was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, according to the Desert Sun.

No other injuries were reported. At least one other person — believed to be the man’s wife — was inside the home during the shooting.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit assumed the investigation Tuesday, while the unnamed officer who shot Ramirez was put on administrative leave per policy.