Sea Lion Rescued From Traffic on Hwy 101 in South SF: CHP

How did a sea lion get on the highway in South San Francisco?

That’s what California Highway Patrol officers were trying to figure out Tuesday morning after they received reports of some kind of sea animal on a lane of northbound Highway 101 near Grand Avenue.

The sea lion appeared healthy and uninjured, CHP San Francisco said. It was later taken to Peninsula SPCA for examination.

“I’ve had a different couple animals here and there, but this is definitely a first,” said CHP Officer Rodger Pereira.

At approximately 8:33 am Officer Pereira #21222 received call of a sea lion in distress on us-101 northbound, south of the South San Francisco exit. Upon arrival The sea lion appeared healthy and uninjured. The sea lion was taken to Peninsula SPCA for treatment. pic.twitter.com/Wzbuo6L5S5 — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) April 30, 2019

A preliminary CHP report said vehicles stopped on the highway and some passengers had flashers on in order to try to prevent the animal from going into the slow lane.

Earlier this month, an elephant seal showed up on the shore in San Francisco to molt.