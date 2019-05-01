Tiffany Moss sentenced to death for starving 10-year-old stepdaughter

A Georgia woman was sentenced Tuesday to die by lethal injection after a jury convicted her for starving her 10-year-old stepdaughter.

Tiffany Moss, 36, is set to be put to death between June 7 and 14, but that date is unlikely because of automatic case review and appeals, according to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office. Moss was found guilty of murder, cruelty to children and concealing a murder on Monday.

Authorities found the body of Emani Moss burned in a trash bag at her apartment complex in late 2013, according to NBC-affiliate 11Alive. She weighed only 32 pounds when her body was found.

The girl’s father Eman Moss testified that he burned her in an attempt to cremate her body, according to 11Alive. He was convicted for his role in the death in 2015 and is serving a life sentence.

Tiffany Moss remained calm and emotionless in court as the verdict was read. She represented herself during her trial but never offered any defense nor cross-examined any witnesses.

The standby attorneys assigned to Moss indicated that they would appeal the death penalty decision, 11Alive reported Tuesday.

If appeals fails and the sentence stands, Moss would be the third woman in Georgia to be executed, according to 11Alive.