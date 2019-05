Trailer-Home Fire Breaks Out In Thermal

Flames broke out at a trailer home in Thermal Wednesday, burning some nearby eucalyptus trees as well.

Fire crews responded to the residential fire just after 4 p.m. in the 65000 block of Van Buren Street in Thermal, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Upon arrival, they found one modular trailer home — along with nearby eucalyptus trees — on fire.

No injuries were reported in the blaze that is attended by nine fire crews.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.