Trump Fires Off Dozens of Retweets Over Firefighters Union Backing Biden

President Donald Trump has taken issue with a firefighter union’s endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden and on Wednesday quickly retweeted 59 replies to a conservative media personality who claimed the firefighters he knew didn’t support Biden, NBC News reported.

“I’ve done more for Firefighters than this dues sucking union will ever do, and I get paid ZERO!” Trump wrote before beginning the 20-minute retweeting binge.

One apparent supporter who was retweeted then changed their username to “F— Donald Trump.” Their tweet was not immediately deleted from Trump’s feed.

Trump has tweeted about Biden multiple times since the former vice president launched his campaign for president with an attack about Trump’s response to the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in 2017.