A Russian ‘Spy Whale’ Is Having Too Much Fun to Leave Norway

This suspected Russian spy is having a whale of a time in Norway.

A beluga whale — found in Arctic Norway wearing a suspicious camera strapped to its head — has been joyously seeking out human contact and is in no hurry swim back to Mother Russia, or anywhere for that matter.

“The whale was really friendly and came up to us and started opening its mouth, and just checking us out,” Jorgen Ree Wiig, an official with the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries, told NBC News on Thursday. “We were trying to talk to it.”

Wiig said he’s rarely seen a whale so confidently seeking out human interaction: “That’s really untypical”

The whale became a worldwide espionage sensation after Norweigan fishermen first spotted it last week with a harness wrapped near its head.