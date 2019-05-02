‘I ate a lot of Kentucky Fried Chicken and Twinkies’: Woman celebrates 105th birthday

An Oklahoma woman is getting the birthday celebration she deserves.

Lois Wooten, of Del City, turns 105 on Sunday. She received a proclamation Wednesday at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Wooten still lives by herself, sends homemade birthday cards and loves to text on her iPhone. She roared through the roaring ’20s, learned to drive on a model T and has lived in Del City since 1950.

Wooten was honored by the state House of Representatives days ahead of her 105th birthday.

“I ate a lot of Kentucky Fried Chicken and Twinkies,” Wooten said.

Wooten drove until she was 98.

“I don’t like to cook much. I eat a lot of frozen dinners. But who cares?” Wooten said.

For someone who spent the vast majority of her life without a computer, Wooten now loves technology, including her iPhone.

Wooten spent 20 years as the cafeteria manager at Kerr Junior High. Her late husband was a firefighter at Tinker Air Force Base.