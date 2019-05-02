North Indian Canyon Road Reopened A Day Ahead Of Schedule

Crews were able to shave away sand dunes that closed off a stretch of North Indian Canyon Road a day early, allowing the roadway to reopen Thursday, authorities said.

On Tuesday night, officials announced the closure of North Indian Canyon Road between the 10 Freeway and Tramview Road as sand dunes built up on the road from high winds.

While crews initially were expected to be on scene scraping away the dunes until Friday, North Indian Canyon Road was reopened Thursday afternoon, Palm Springs police announced Thursday.

PSPDS Sgt. Mike Casavan could not say what allowed the crews to clear the sand piles ahead of schedule.