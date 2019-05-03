Family Was Recording Birth When Doctor Dropped Baby on Her Head

A mother in Arizona published a video to Facebook that showed her premature newborn being dropped on her head. Monique and Derrick Rodgers’ twin daughters were born in February at Chandler Regional Medical Center.

One daughter slipped out of the doctor’s hands after being born, falling at least 10 inches. Monique told 12News the baby had a hemorrhage but it wasn’t clear if that was due to the fall or her premature birth.

The parents said they’re worried about possible long term effects and want an apology. Chandler Regional Medical Center said it couldn’t comment due to privacy matters but “takes this matter extremely seriously.”