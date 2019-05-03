Soldier Survives 70-Foot Fall Into Active Volcano in Hawaii

A soldier who tried to get a closer look at an active volcano in Hawaii fell 70 feet down a 300-foot cliff on Wednesday but survived, NBC News reported.

The 32-year-old lost his footing after climbing over a railing at the edge of the Kilauea caldera at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, according to a statement from the National Park Services.

But more than two hours later, he was found on a narrow ledge about 70 feet down. The soldier was seriously injured and airlifted to a hospital in Hilo.

“Crossing safety barriers and entering closed areas can result in serious injuries and death,” Chief Ranger John Broward said in a statement.