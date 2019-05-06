2 million likes later, Wendy’s announces return of spicy chicken nuggets

Wendy’s fans, rejoice! The fast food chain has announced the return of its popular spicy chicken nuggets.
It all started with Chance the Rapper, who posted a tweet Saturday, “Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today.”
The fast food chain responded in a tweet, saying if it got 2 million likes, they’d bring back spicy chicken nuggets.
The tweet has since received more than 2.1M likes, and the chain is living up to its promise.
“THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Y’all are crazy! That took like a day and a half! WHAT?! We don’t know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and OK, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!”