CatCity Police Chief on Leave; 2nd Coachella Valley Chief to be Suspended

Cathedral City police Chief Travis Walker was placed on administrative leave Friday, making him the second Coachella Valley chief to be suspended in the past week.

The reason for the move was not immediately known. Mayor Mark Carnevale said it was the result of an internal matter. City Manager Charlie McClendon also told the Desert Sun the move was a “personnel matter.”

Walker has been police chief in Cathedral City since November 2017.

On Monday, Desert Hot Springs police Chief Dale Mondary was placed on paid administrative leave Monday. Some media reports have suggested Mondary is being investigated for allegedly inappropriate social media contact with unnamed parties.

DHS city spokeswoman Wilms said the undisclosed allegation leading to the investigation was the first complaint against Mondary in his four-year term as chief. She also said DHS City Manager Chuck Maynard authorized Mondary’s leave, as well as the investigation, which will be handled by a private law firm.