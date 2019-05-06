Quad Crash in Desert Hot Springs Leaves 1 Person with Head Injuries

A Desert Hot Springs crash left the operator of a quad with major head injuries Monday.

Around 1:10 p.m., emergency crews received a call regarding an unknown injury near Bubbling Wells Road and Camino Campesino, according to the California Highway Patrol. When firefighters and CHP officers arrived, they found an unidentified male with major injuries.

The person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the CHP. There was no immediate word on what caused the crash or if any other vehicles were involved.

No other injuries were reported.