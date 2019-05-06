Stepfather of Missing Tx. Girl, 4, Says She Was Abducted By Three Men

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday in Houston for a 4-year-old girl whose stepfather told police she was kidnapped by three men, police say.

Maleah Davis’ stepfather, Darion Vence, told investigators he was driving to George Bush Intercontinental Airport Friday night with the young girl and his 2-year-old son to pick up the children’s mother, who was flying from Massachusetts, police said.

According to police, Vence told detectives he thought he heard a popping sound and pulled over onto the side of a highway near the airport. That’s when two “Hispanic” men jumped out of a blue Chevrolet pickup truck while a third waited inside and said the girl looked “very nice and very sweet,” Vence told police, according to Houston Homicide Sgt. Mark Hollbrook.

Vence told investigators one of the men hit him on the head, knocking him unconscious. He said he later woke up briefly while in the back of the truck with the children and three kidnappers, according to Vence’s account to police.

Vence told detectives that he was in and out of consciousness until about 6 p.m. Saturday night when he and his son were dropped off in Sugar Land, a city about 20 miles southwest of Houston. Maleah and the blue Chevrolet were missing, police said.

Vence told police he walked to a hospital in Sugar Land where he was treated for minor injuries. The 2-year-old boy was not harmed.

The Nissan Altima Vence was driving, which belongs to Maleah’s mother, Brittany, is also reported missing, police said. The car was recently purchased and still has the temporary tags with the license plate 3092G9, KHOU reported.

Holbrook said the silver Altima was last seen driving through an intersection in Sugar land just before 3 p.m. CT Saturday, but authorities don’t know who was driving the car.

Please contact police if you have information. https://t.co/SaShr5jCH2 — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) May 5, 2019

Maleah Davis is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs 30 to 40 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a light blue Under Armour jacket, blue jeans and gray Under Armour tennis shoes with pink and white colors on them.

Police said the men who reportedly abducted her drove a blue, crew cab, Chevrolet pickup truck — possibly a 2010 model.

Authorities asked anyone with information about her or her location to call Houston police at 713-308-3600.