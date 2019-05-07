Dave Chappelle to be Awarded Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Dave Chappelle will receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has announced.

The Kennedy Center said Tuesday that it had chosen Chappelle, the co-creator and star of “Chappelle’s Show,” as the 22nd recipient of the annual honor.

“Dave is the embodiment of Mark Twain’s observation that ‘against the assault of humor, nothing can stand,’” Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter said in a statement. “For three decades, Dave has challenged us to see hot-button issues from his entirely original yet relatable perspective.”

The standup comic, actor, producer and director will become the latest of a prestigious group of comedians to receive the award, including Carol Burnett, Eddie Murphy, Whoopi Goldberg, Bob Newhart and Richard Pryor, who was the first to be awarded the Twain Prize in 1998.