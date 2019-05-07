Local Siblings Bring Community Together Through Art And Fashion Education

Two siblings from Indio are using art and fashion to empower and educate the youth across the Coachella Valley. In fact, Isauro and Silvia Meza tell NBC Palm Springs they launched their clothing line ‘Iota Haus’ as a way to bring the community together.

“This is definitely a dream come true for me,” Silvia told NBC Palm Springs.

What once started as a project that the siblings would talk about has now turned into a work of art, that many in the Coachella Valley are talking about, and are a part of.

“It’s moved on to be something bigger than us.”

The siblings recognized, early on that they wanted to help the youth, interested in art, be able to develop their ideas and bring the to fruition. ‘Iota Haus’ has been a way to bring them together and provide resources that were not available to the before.

“We see all these opportunities in other cities like LA, New York, all over the world. Yet, people from all over the world are coming here to experience those opportunities. So why not offer that and share that with the people living here,” Isauro adds.

Their collective provides the youth with free modeling coaching, a fashion show where the runway is exclusively theirs, and an inclusive space where they can be themselves.

“Iota means the smallest measurable unit, and Haus means house. Without coming together we have no visibility, and we we are united, we are stronger and can express ourselves,” Isauro told NBC Palm Springs.

As it stands, these two are among the youngest in the industry, but they are not letting their age define what they can can do

“I definitely would not let age define my potential. My age is what motivates me want to continue. I have so much time ahead of me,” Silvia expressed.

Iota Haus has become a collective that is not just about them, but about the community.

“What we have to say is always going to be more important than what we have to wear and we use fashion as a vehicle to give people that platform to create ideas and to innovate,” Isauro told NBC Palm Springs.