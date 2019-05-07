Painted Hills Middle School Comfort Bags

A local teacher has inspired a group of students to help children during their time of need. NBC Palm Springs’ Kitty Alvarado takes us inside Painted Hills Middle School for this unique project.

“Go around and gather one of everything and put them in each bag.” Mr. Mercer and a group of students at painted hills middle school in desert hot springs are putting together something they call comfort bags … The purple bag is stuffed with useful and fun items anyone would love. Things such as hygiene items, from toothpaste, toothbrush, hair clips, brushes, there’s games, we have a warm blanket, we have socks, but they’re not just making them for anyone; while watching t.v. he saw a need.

“I was watching the news, and I saw an incident where a child was standing outside of an accident and I thought to myself wouldn’t it be nice if that child had something that they could distract themselves from what’s actually taking place around them,” said Mercer.

So he brought the idea to school and took action. Many stepped up to help.

“Southwest dental in Cathedral City donated the toothbrushes and we had people donating on a go fund me account all the way from Alaska where I grew up, we put them in a bag, that was donated by tops printing here in Desert Hot Springs.”

These comfort bags will be placed inside police cars and fire trucks for children going through a traumatic event …Whether it be an accident or a loss of a house or being taken out for domestic reasons.

“The fact each bag will go to a child on the worst day of their life is not lost on these students … But they feel better knowing they made a difference.”

“It makes me feel really good inside because I just want to help others.”

If you want to donate to create more comfort bags, contact painted hills middle school … The students will present the bags during next week’s council meeting to the police and fire department.