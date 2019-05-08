Baby Deer Rescued From Storm Drain in Pacifica

A baby deer got stuck in a storm drain and was rescued by firefighters Wednesday in Pacifica.

The fawn was caught in the drain on the corner of Crespi and Barcelona Drive, according to North County Fire Authority. The area is not far from Sweeney Ridge Trail and San Pedro Valley County Park where wildlife such as deer are found.

The rescue took about 10 minutes, officials said. It was unclear how the tiny creature, which appears to be only a day or two old, got there.

An adult deer believed to be the mother was seen nearby, according North County Fire officials, but it appears the mom was rejecting her baby.

If the mother rejects the fawn, an officer will take it to the Peninsula Animal Shelter, officials said.

See the rescue, assisted by Pacifica police, in the video below: