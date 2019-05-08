Baby Girl Found Inside Dumpster Near Boca Raton Apartment Complex

Police are investigating after a baby was found alive in a dumpster Wednesday morning in Boca Raton.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reported that two people were walking near the apartment complex along Boca Entrada Boulevard around 9 a.m. when they heard what sounded like a baby crying. Once inside, the duo found the baby girl inside.

“They heard the baby crying and they took the baby and then I guess they called for help and then the EMS truck came and they ran with the baby but from what I heard the baby is gonna be fine,” witness Shella Dominique said. “The baby was crying. I think there was dirt all over the baby because we don’t know how long the baby was in dumpster but it’s sad.”

The child was taken to an area hospital, where Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office officials say she is expected to survive.

Detectives are at the scene at the complex investigating at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to call Palm Beach County CrimeStoppers.