Man Killed by Suspected DUI Driver Identified as Desert Hot Springs Resident

A 76-year-old man who was fatally struck by a suspected DUI driver while crossing a Desert Hot Springs intersection two weeks ago was identified Wednesday.

Thanom Pimpa of Desert Hot Springs was killed April 25 while walking in a crosswalk on Mission Lakes Boulevard, according to police and the coroner’s office. It was unclear why it took 14 days to publicly identify the man.

According to police, the motorist — Rebecca Goehner, 53, of Desert Hot Springs — was driving west on Mission Lakes at West Drive around 6:30 p.m. when she ran through a stop sign and struck Pimpa.

The man was walking in a marked crosswalk when he was hit, police said. He died at the scene.

Goehner was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter. She was released the next day on $90,000 bail, according to jail records.