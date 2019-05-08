One Person Briefly Trapped in Thousand Palms Rollover

A rollover crash in Thousand Palms Wednesday left a person briefly trapped in a damaged sedan, but largely uninjured.

The Toyota sedan and a truck collided just before 9 a.m. near Thousand Palms Canyon and Ramon Road, causing the sedan to roll over and sustain major damage on the driver’s side, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One person was pulled from the sedan and was examined by paramedics at the scene, but declined further treatment, Riverside County Fire Department officials said. No other injuries were reported.

Officials did not immediately say what caused the collision or how many people were involved.