Burned Puppy With Part of Her Tail Cut Off Found in a Coachella Trash Bin

A San Fernando Valley animal rescue agency is offering a $10,000 reward in the case of a severely abused puppy found in a Riverside County trash bin.

The weeks-old dog suffered what appeared to be burns and part of her tail had been cut off, according to the Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation of Sherman Oaks. A person looking through a shopping center trash bin May 5 in the 49000 block of Harrison Street in Coachella found the puppy in a plastic bag.

The case marks the second time in as many months that puppies have been found discarded in a Coachella sanitation bin. Seven bagged puppies were tossed into a recycling bin behind a Napa Auto Parts store at 49251 Grapefruit Blvd. on April 18. A woman was arrested April 22 as part of that animal abuse investigation.

In the most recent case, the person who found the injured puppy brought the animal to a store owner who contacted authorities, according to a statement from the Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation, which offered the reward. The dog, who cannot walk due to her injuries, is in intensive care on 24-hour monitoring, the statement said.