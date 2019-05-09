Million-Dollar Warrant Issued For Bartender Suspected Of Raping Hotel Patron

An arrest warrant for $1 million was issued by a judge Thursday for a bartender suspected of raping a patron in her room while the woman was unconscious after the bartender served the victim and her mother drinks for several hours at a Palm Springs hotel.

Alejandro Adan was arrested the night of March 3 after officers were sent to the Rowan Hotel in the 100 block of West Tahquitz Canyon. When they arrived, they learned that Adan was inside a hotel room where the unidentified woman was allegedly sexually assaulted, according to a Palm Springs police.

Adan was booked into the Larry D. Correctional facility in Banning about 2:30 a.m. March 4 on suspicion of rape, sexual penetration with a foreign object, sexual battery and second-degree burglary, according to jail records. He was released on $110,000 bail two days later.

Judge Anthony Villalobos issued the million-dollar warrant Thursday, a week after a declaration in support of an arrest warrant was filed.

According to court documents, the victim and her mother were drinking at the hotel’s pool from 1 to 4:30 p.m. with Adan serving the pair alcoholic beverages under the name “Alex.”

The mother told the police that “Adan was friendly, flirted with the victim and asked to see them after work; however due to the victim’s intoxicated state, Jones brought the victim to her room.”

At some point in the day, the unidentified victim also lost her wallet, which Adan delivered back to the women’s adjoining rooms later in the day, according to court documents. After a shower and falling asleep, the victim said her “next memory was awakening in bed with a male lying behind her.”

Adan was also interviewed by police on scene, who admitted to stealing the room’s key card from the victim’s wallet and entered the room without an invitation, as well as sexually assaulting the woman.

The suspect said he went back to the women’s room a second and third time after returning the wallet to get the victim’s number and then assault the sleeping woman. During the second visit, he even suggested that the mother and her husband attend the hotel’s happy hour at the bar.

On his third visit, Adan said he saw the victim’s mother leave the rooms to meet her husband in the lobby, and didn’t stop her from leaving “`cause I wanted to be alone with her, I did.”‘

When the victim’s parents came back to their room some time later, they saw their daughter “wrapped in a towel, crying and yelling a man was in her room.”

The parents then entered the room to find Adan “buttoning his shorts and tightening his belt,” according to court documents. While the mother went to contact the police, the victim’s father stayed with Adan in the room.

When waiting for police, Adan allegedly told the father, “I don’t know, I totally messed up.”

Adan is facing seven charges, including assault with intent to commit rape, burglary, sexual penetration when victim is unconscious, sexual penetration with a foreign object, rape of unconscious victim, rape upon intoxicated person when the accused know and petty theft, according to court records.

He is expected in court for a hearing on May 21.