Purse Theft Victim Dies After She Was Run Over by Robbers

A 32-year-old Westminster woman died after she was struck by an SUV driven by purse thieves being followed by a police task force at a shopping center in Garden Grove in an attack caught on surveillance camera, police said.

Witnesses say they heard screaming, the sound of what they thought was a traffic crash and then a car screeching off in a parking lot at 13800 Brookhurst Blvd. about 9:45 a.m.

From the video, it appears the woman knows someone is chasing her. The thief is wearing black. She is wearing a hat as she runs away. He grabs her and her purse then drags her back toward his car.

From another angle you can see how the woman tried to hold on to her purse as she’s being pulled by the man. He jumps into the car. She is knocked to the ground.