House Ways and Means chair issues subpoenas for Trump tax returns

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., on Friday took the next step in his battle to obtain President Donald Trump’s tax returns, issuing subpoenas for the records to the Treasury Department and IRS.

In a statement, Neal said that he decided to issue the subpoenas to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig after the administration denied his initial request on April 3.

“After reviewing the options available to me, and upon the advice of counsel, I issued subpoenas today to the Secretary of the Treasury and the Commissioner of the IRS for six years of personal and business returns,” Neal said. “While I do not take this step lightly, I believe this action gives us the best opportunity to succeed and obtain the requested material. I sincerely hope that the Treasury Department will furnish the requested material in the next week so the committee can quickly begin its work.”