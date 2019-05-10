Rain, Thunderstorms Expected in Riverside County This Weekend

A storm system is expected to move into Southern California Friday and bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms in Riverside County through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The low-pressure system moving in from the northeast will drop scattered showers throughout the county Friday, then the showers will increase Saturday before tapering off on Sunday, NWS meteorologist Miguel Miller said.

Rainfall totals could reach two-tenths of an inch through Sunday in the Riverside metropolitan area and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, while a quarter-inch is expected in Lake Elsinore, up to a six-tenths of an inch could fall in the mountains and the Coachella Valley could get up to two-tenths of an inch, according to the NWS.

No thunderstorms are expected Friday in Riverside County, but there will be a chance of thunderstorms throughout the region on Saturday, particularly in the afternoon and evening, Miller said. The chance of thunderstorms will persist in the mountains and deserts on Sunday, but will decrease everywhere else.

Scattered showers are expected Sunday morning before the system moves southeast out of the region by Sunday evening, Miller said.

High temperatures Friday will be 63 to 68 degrees in the Riverside metropolitan area, 52 to 61 in the mountains, 71 to 76 in the San Gorgonio Pass and 77 to 82 in the Coachella Valley.