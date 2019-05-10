Shooting Threat at UC Riverside Results in Arrest

A person was arrested Friday for allegedly posting a threatening message on social media, vowing to carry out a shooting at UC Riverside.

The suspect, whose name was not disclosed, was taken into custody by UC Riverside police hours after the message was spotted on Snapchat, according to campus officials.

“I’m shooting up UC Riverside tomorrow. 1st Black school shooter going down in History,” the message stated.

Classes went ahead as planned. UCR issued an advisory alerting students and staff to the investigation.

Campus officials said further details would be released later this afternoon.