One Man Shot Near Downtown Parking Structure

A man is recovering after surviving a shooting reported near the Downtown Parking Structure in Palm Springs.

The reports of gunshots came in close to 2:00 AM near the structure located right in the heart of the city.

Nolan Williams lives in Palm Desert but said he parks his car often inside the parking structure.

“I’ve heard of other places in Palm Springs but not here like on the main street,” Williams said. “I mean when you think of Palm Springs you kind of think of this street, it’s a little scary.”

The structure sits on Baristo Road and Indian Canyon Drive. It is surrounded by bars and restaurants, many of those businesses still open at the time of the shooting.

Santiago Vega works in a restaurant near the downtown parking structure.

“I mean it’s kind of concerning that it’s happening near where I work,” Vega said. “It’s got to be something that we need to set boundaries for because you never know who the next victim will be.”

The victim told Emergency Room staff at Eisenhower Medical Center he had been shot in Palm Springs about an hour after the gun-shots were first reported.

The man did not suffer life-threatening injuries and the Palm Springs Police Department are asking for the public’s help to solve the case.

The Palm Springs Police Department may be reached at (760)778-8411 or report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers (760)341-7867.