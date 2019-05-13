California’s Infrastructure Gets C- in New Report Card

The state of California has received a grade of C- when it comes to its overall infrastructure, according to a report.

The report from the American Society of Civil Engineers gave the Golden State grades ranging from C+ to D- for infrastructural issues such as the state of roads, ports and dams, among many others.

Infrastructure receiving C grades was defined as being mediocre and requiring attention. Infrastructure receiving D grades was listed as being poor and at-risk.

Check the breakdown below to see how California scored in the various categories considered in the report.

C+: Aviation, Ports, Wastewater

C: Rail, Drinking Water, Schools

C-: Dams, Bridges, Solid Waste, Hazardous Waste, Transit

D+: Public Parks, Stormwater

D: Roads, Inland Waterways, Levees

D-: Energy

The nonpartisan group behind the report indicated that in order to improve, California must increase state and local funding and bring the public into the know about the need for improvements.