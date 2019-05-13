Family Members Confirm Identity of Desert Hot Springs Shooting Victim

After a weekend of violence in the Coachella Valley including shootings in Palm Springs and La Quinta, a man was found shot to death in Desert Hot Springs just two blocks from his grandmother’s house, according to family members.

One day after seeing his mom on mother’s day, family members confirm Mario Jimenez was the man shot and killed in Desert Hot Springs at Acoma Avenue near West Drive.

“He was identified by his tattoos with his mother’s name across his chest,” Robert Jimenez-McWilliams, Mario’s family member, said. “He loved his mom so much.”

Mario’s mother was the one who used the tattoos as a way to identify her son as the victim, Robert said. Meanwhile, the city of Desert Hot Springs could not confirm to NBC Palm Springs if Mario was the victim or if the shooting was gang-related.

Family members said the incident was most likely gang-related.

“We’ve tried to help him through things and troubles and talk to him and everything,” Robert said. “When he was sober from drugs he was a good boy, he really was, just sometimes the streets consume us.”

Some local residents who stopped by the scene on Monday said they agree the streets are infused with gang-related activity. Plus, with Police Chief Dale Mondary on administrative leave, it leaves the question of whether the streets are safe.

While Mario’s loss is a tragedy, Robert said he hopes it brings the Jimenez family together.