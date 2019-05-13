From tequila to TV cameras — here’s everything China is targeting with its 25 percent tariff

China upped the ante Monday in the ongoing tit-for-tat trade war between the world’s top economies, announcing it will raise tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods, starting June 1.

The list of goods that will be subject to a 25 percent tariff runs to more than 5,000 U.S. products, the Chinese Finance Ministry said Monday.

Here are some of the 2,493 U.S. goods on that list:

Food products

Frozen, dried, smoked and salted beef

Honey

Frozen spinach and legumes including peas, beans and lentils

Fine and coarse rice, corn and wheat flour as well as processed oats

Any plant mainly used as a spice

Virgin olive oil, peanut oil, soybean oil, sunflower oil, coconut oil and sesame oil

Soda and bottled water

Spirits including gin, tequila, vodka and other distilled spirits and alcoholic beverages

Building materials

Building stone, bricks, panels and floor tiles

Wall and ceiling coverings

Pipes and tubes

Wood flooring and carpets

Small tools including handsaws, scissors and other blades

Tools used for drilling, milling or boring

Consumer goods

Furniture including metal or wood frames for upholstered furniture

Bedding and sleeping bags

Footwear including leather and rubber boots, sports shoes and accessories for shoes

Hats, umbrellas and walking sticks

Lighting fixtures

Watches and clocks

Musical instruments including upright pianos, stringed instruments, wind instruments and keyboards

Transport

Parts for railway or tramway locomotives

Track signal equipment for railway or tramway

Sailboats, motorboats and yachts

Canoes and other recreational vessels

Electronics

Coffee makers, hair dryers, microwaves, space heaters, electric ovens

Television broadcast cameras

Telecommunications equipment

Microphones, headphones, speakers, recorders, DVD players and other accessories for video and audio equipment

Natural resources and chemicals