Gunshot Victim Found Dead Near Desert Hot Springs Intersection

A shooting victim was found dead Monday in Desert Hot Springs.

Officers were sent around 4:45 a.m. to Acoma Avenue near West Drive and found the unidentified male victim dead, according to Desert Hot Springs spokeswoman Doria Wilms.

No other information was immediately released by police, who asked that the public avoid the area while they investigate.

Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs as this breaking news story develops.