Police Looking For Palm Springs Shooting Suspect

A person was shot in Palm Springs Saturday, and the suspect remained at large.

The Palm Springs Police Department received a shooting call just before 2 a.m. at a parking structure at 275 South Indian Canyon Drive. However, when officers arrived, they could not locate a suspect, victim, nor any evidence of a shooting, police said.

About an hour later a gunshot victim with non-life-threatening injuries was admitted to Eisenhower Medical Center, according to police.

The victim told emergency room staff that he or she (the victim’s gender wasn’t specified) had been shot in Palm Springs, but authorities did not say if the person was shot in the parking structure where officers had responded in the pre-dawn hours.

No suspect description was provided, but anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the Palm Springs Police Department at 760- 778-8411 or Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.