Puppies Have Better Life After Being Rescued From A Hoarder’s Home

Weeks ago, Deborah Culwell relinquished all rights to the 38 dogs she was hoarding inside of her Coachella home. Five out of the 38 dogs went to Society’s Outkasts Animal Rescue or S.O.A.R, right here in the Coachella Valley. Janeen Bahr, S.O.A.R’s founder, says she could not wrap her head around what Culwell did.

“When I heard about the 38 pups, it just kind of killed me.”

However, as soon as she heard the devastating news, she could not wait to help.

“I just felt it was SOAR’s responsibility as a Coachella rescue to help,” she added.

Pretty soon, she found herself taking in five out of the 38 dogs that were in that home, and getting them ready for adoption. Turns out, Janeen was not alone in this feat. Katie Phillips, one of S.O.A.R’s board members, also wanted to lend a helping hand.

“When I found out there were 38 puppies I said, oh what could we do, so I immediately contacted janeen and said I want to be a part of this saving,” Phillips told NBC Palm Springs.

Both were quick to admit that, at first, loving on the pups was a challenge.

“They were traumatized for 24 hours. They didn’t eat, they barely drank, they didn’t relieve themselves. But after 24 hours, they said okay, this is a good place and I think she’s a nice lady so let’s let her come closer,” added Phillips.

There is no doubt that this goes to show that a little TLC can go a very long way.

“It’s going to make a big difference in their lives and the lives of their future owners,” said Phillips.

At the end of the day, saving lives is what the ladies of S.O.A.R do.

“Knowing that they can go to a great home and that we can save another dog is really what it’s all about for me,” Bahr told NBC Palm Springs.

In other words, society’s outcasts will always find love, and a home, at S.O.A.R.

“We really want to thank the community. They have really stepped up and we’ve gotten some extra donations because of your story,” Phillips expressed.

Janeen says, thanks to the donations of the community and other organizations, they have been able to provide these puppies with food, beds, and toys. She also says the media aided in the efforts to get these dogs the care they needed.

“It is because of you. You got the word out about these dogs, not us necessarily. These dogs need us and people like you, and we’re glad that you’re a voice for them.”

Janeen tells NBC Palm Springs that they decided to keep the fifth dog inside because it is still very skittish. However, they are hopeful the dog will be receptive to love in no time. If you would like to donate to S.O.A.R. and their efforts to getting these five dogs ready for adoption, visit the link below.

http://www.societysoutkasts.com/