Signal Repairs Expected To Slow Traffic In Palm Desert

The traffic signals at Highway 74 and Haystack Road in Palm Desert will be out of service much of Wednesday for an equipment replacement project, and motorists should allow extra time or use alternate routes, city officials said Monday.

The traffic signals will be dark from 5:30 a.m. to about 2 p.m. so that workers can replace the traffic signal controller cabinet. Until repairs are completed, the intersection will function as a four-way stop with temporary stop signs in place, which may cause delays, city officials said.

Alternative routes are limited in the south Palm Desert area, but city spokesman David Hermann suggested motorists use Portola Avenue.