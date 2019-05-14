10th Dead Whale Discovered in the Bay Area in 2 Months

Another dead whale was discovered Tuesday in the waters off Pacifica, marking the tenth such discovery in the Bay Area over the past two months.

The whale carcass washed up in a rocky area near Linda Mar Beach (Pacifica State Beach), according to police and The Marine Mammal Center. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the whale’s death.

The Marine Mammal Center does not plan to send a crew to examine the whale until it moves to a safer location.

Four out of the 10 whales found dead on Bay Area shorelines since March 10 died as a result of ship strikes or suspected ship strikes, according to The Marine Mammal Center. Malnutrition claimed the lives of four others. A ninth whale’s cause of death had yet to be determined as of last week.