Dodgers Pitcher Julio Urias Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was arrested Monday night on suspicion of domestic violence, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Urias was arrested at about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of La Cienega and Beverly boulevards. He was released on bond early Tuesday.

An initial court date was set for June 4.

Details about the altercation were not immediately available from police.

TMZ reported that it occurred in a parking lot at the Beverly Center. A witness called police to report that a woman was shoved to the ground during a argument, TMZ reported.

NBC4 has reached out to the Dodgers for a comment.

Urias threw three scoreless innings Friday night in a shutout win over the Nationals, notching his second save of the week.

Urias, who is the roster’s youngest player at 22, was signed by Los Angeles in 2012 and made his Major League debut at age 19. Urias is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA in nine appearances this season.

Urias had trouble cracking the starting rotation, so the Dodgers moved him to the bullpen this season. He returned from major shoulder surgery last season, when he spent time in the minor leagues before returning to pitch in both the National League Championship Series and the World Series.