Man pleads guilty to throwing 5-year-old off Mall of America’s balcony

The man who threw a little boy from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota last month pleaded guilty to attempted murder on Tuesday.

Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, 24, struck the deal in exchange for a 19-year prison sentence, NBC affiliate KARE reported.

Aranda had been scheduled for a routine pre-trial hearing in Hennepin County Court when the plea bargain was announced. Sentencing is June 3.

Aranda threw the 5-year-old over the railing April 12 and was arrested a short time later.

The little boy miraculously survived the terrifying attack, and a GoFundMe effort on his behalf has raised more than $1 million.