San Jose Police Arrest Purse Snatching Suspect Caught on Cam

A purse snatching suspect who police say targeted Asian women has been arrested after he was caught on camera stealing from a mother who was walking up a flight of stairs with her daughter in San Jose last week.

San Jose Police identified Pablo Cabrera as the man who “violently pulled” the purse from a female victim in the 1500 block of Tower Lanes on May 6. The victim was dragged down the steps along with her child. A surveillance video was able to capture the incident and Cabrera was arrested on Saturday, police said Tuesday.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the victims suffered any serious injuries. All of Cabrera’s victims were Asian women carrying expensive purses, police said.

Investigators located additional evidence in Cabrera’s home in San Jose which linked him to other robberies, according to police. He was already on parole for burglary.

Cabrera was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for robbery and parole violation.