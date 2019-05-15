Bikers Honor Veterans with Run to the Wall

Every year hundreds of men and women hop on their motorcycles in Ontario and journey to our nation’s capital to honor our service heroes.

“We ride for those who can’t, for the POWs for the MIAs those with PTSD,” says Dave Palmer.

The “Run For The Wall” was started in 1989 by two Vietnam veterans, 30 years later it’s still going strong.

Palmer, better known as “Huey” says Vietnam veterans deserve this tribute, “It’s a welcome home tour for all those guys in Vietnam that never got a welcome home.”

They always make a stop at Spotlight 29 Casino, where they’re hosted, for a kick of ceremony and prayer.

For most the journey takes ten days but Huey rides from Iowa.

He says he’s been doing the ride for six years, “It’s such an emotional journey and an impactful ride it’s had to stop … our military’s worth it to me, I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

Karoni Forrester has been doing the ride for 11 years, her journey started when a U.S. Marine asked to carry her father’s picture to the Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Wall in Washington D.C..

“My father is missing in action and I said, ‘of course you can,'” says Forrester adding she was so moved to see them off that first year, she had to be a part of it, “for them to go work a mission for someone that they don’t know by name it was overwhelming.”

She now spreads the message of this healing ride to other families who’ve lost someone in service of our country.

“So that they know people care and and we really aren’t alone,” says Forrester holding back tears.