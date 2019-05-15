Residents Evacuated In Palm Springs Mobile Home Fire

A fire engulfed a Palm Springs mobile home Wednesday, triggering a precautionary evacuation of neighboring residences.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the non-injury blaze, which broke out around 11:30 a.m. in a mobile home park in the 700 block of Scenic View Drive and was contained within an hour, according to Sgt. Mike Casavan of the Palm Springs Police Department.

He said police ordered a precautionary evacuation as the park has many homes in close proximity to each other.

A photo of a firefighter looking through a family photo album was posted to the Palm Springs Fire Department’s Instagram page with a caption reading: “Remember when photos were kept in a book? PSFD saved the memories from this structure fire.”