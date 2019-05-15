Suspect Arrested for Series of Indecent Exposure Incidents in La Quinta

Officers from the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team (SET) were investigating a series of indecent exposure incidents.

During the investigation, officers obtained information that identified Gregory Valdez, 25 years old of La Quinta.

Officers from the La Quinta arrested Valdez at his residence, who was booked at the Riverside County Jail in Indio.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact Officer M. Rodriguez at the La Quinta Police Department (760) 863-9690 or Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch (760) 836-3215.