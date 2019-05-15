Trial Begins for Former Baseball Player Accused of 2014 Rape

With more than 40 continuances filed since 2014, jury selection finally began Tuesday in the trial of a former Palm Springs Power baseball player accused of raping a 20-year-old unconscious woman.

Trent William Pell was ordered to stand trial Oct. 19, 2015, accused on one count each of raping an unconscious victim, raping an intoxicated victim, assault with intent to rape and misdemeanor sexual battery. There have, however, been 42 total continuances that have postponed proceedings while the 26-year-old remains free on a $200,000 bond, according to court records.

Pell is accused of an alleged attack that occurred June 16, 2014, at a get-together in the 81800 block of Sandy Court in Indio. According to a declaration filed in support of an arrest warrant, several witnesses walked into a room at the Sandy Court home and saw Pell having sex with the victim “while she was passed out.” The woman “drank heavily” that afternoon and didn’t wake up when the witnesses entered the room, Indio police Cpl. Leonardo Perafan wrote.

Pell left his cell phone and wallet — which contained identifying information — at the scene and fled to his native Michigan, according to Perafan.

Later, Indio police worked with Michigan authorities to find Pell.

Pell — who’s from Eaton Rapids — was a senior infielder and outfielder for Oakland University in Rochester, according to the university’s athletics website. He was in the Coachella Valley playing for the Palm Springs Power, part of the Southern California Collegiate Baseball League, which recruits college athletes to play baseball in June and July.

Shortly after the alleged attack, Pell was released by the Power “for disciplinary reasons,” according to team president Andrew Starke.