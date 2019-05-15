Winds Up to 65 Mph Expected to Blow Through Desert Until Friday

Motorists driving in the Coachella Valley were being urged to “slow down and be careful” this week as winds up to 65 mph blow through the desert.

A wind advisory beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday will continue through 11 a.m. Friday in the mountain and desert areas of Riverside County, according to the National Weather Service.

The southwest winds will mostly blow at a steady 20 to 30 mph, with peaks over Wednesday night around 50 mph, NWS officials said. Thursday afternoon gusts could roll through the desert mountain slopes nearing 65 mph.

In addition to the strong crosswinds, sand and debris will also be whipped up for the rest of the work week, making commutes slightly more hazardous as visibility declines, forecasters warned.

“Basically, slow down and be careful,” NWS meteorologist Noel Isla said.

Drivers of high-profile vehicles — including RVs and trucks — were advised to use extra caution.