Cathedral City Residents on Alert over Second Deadly Shooting this Week

The residents of two Cathedral City neighborhoods are on alert over a second deadly shooting of a young man in a 72-hour time span.

A 23-year-old man was found dead inside a car with gunshots on Wednesday night on Vaquero Road, the incident follows Monday’s shooting that killed another man of the same age three miles away in a separate neighborhood.

A commander with the Cathedral City Police Department, Paul Herrera, said the young man was a former Cathedral City High School student and he was on probation.

“It’s a distressing statistic in regards to young adults and young males that unfortunately have been victims of homicide,” Commander Herrera said. “At this time we don’t think it’s gang-related, we have no reason to believe that it is gang-related and they are following up on leads.”

Steven Cutler lives on Vaquero Road, he was in his apartment when he heard the gunshots.

Cutler said, “This is my neighborhood, I walk up and down the streets all of the time and it’s kind of scary to think that this is happening right here.”

Cutler is alarmed by the timing of Wednesday’s shooting as it happened close to 8 PM and he said he tends his pet dog around that time.

He said, “I think I am going to be hitting the other side of the street for a while now.”

The victim from Monday’s shooting on Santa Monica Drive was 23-year-old Daniel Garcia, he was found on the sidewalk with a single gunshot.

Herrera said, “What occurred was just tragic and heinous and that is the type of activity that we are trying to put all of our efforts into.”

At this time the Cathedral City Police Department maintains the shootings are not related and neither homicide investigations have led to an arrest yet.