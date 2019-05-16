ICE Warns Of Migrants Being Dropped In The Coachella Valley

Cities across the Coachella Valley have received notices from ICE warning them that upwards of 100 migrants may be dropped off at bus stops. Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez says he is not surprised that the border patrol agency has taken this approach.

“They put the communities on notice, they put the county on notice, they put the nonprofits on notice.”

In fact, he says Coachella is not the only city that has been put on notice.

“We haven’t seen a sporadic approach. So far it’s been coordinated. They are not being dropped off at any other locations other than Coachella, Mecca, and Blythe at this point.

However, that could change, as the cities of Palm Springs and Indio have also received that same notification. Indio City Manager Mark Scott telling NBC Palm Springs they received phone calls from ICE saying the following:

“These drop-offs will occur in Indio and many other cities.”

Hernandez adds that nonprofit organizations have been among those that are stepping up to help.

“They have been the ones who are giving them medical screenings, that are feeding them, that are putting them in contact with family members, and organizing transportation means, whether that be a bus or a plane.”

Noe, this is because the number of asylum seekers going to nonprofits are starting to climb.

“On average they were seeing 30 to 40 folks a day. Now they are upwards of 90 to 100.”

Consequently, the question is now becoming, will these coordinated efforts become a trend in the Coachella Valley?

“We do expect this to happen long term as long as the administration has this approach.”

An approach the mayor of Coachella says will make the city more united.

“We’re a city that believes that immigrants are the foundation of this country. So we welcome them and we will continue to do what we need to do to make sure every life is treated with dignity, respect, and humanity.”

This all is coming shortly after the Trump Administration announces it is going to release some migrants caught along the southern border into South Florida.