Man Arrested in Cheeseburger Attack on Sleeping Girlfriend

He wanted it his way — and when he didn’t get it, he attacked her with a cheeseburger, police say.

Kyle Jamison Jones, of Florida, faces a battery charge for allegedly slapping his sleeping girlfriend in the face with a cheeseburger after some sort of argument.

Police were called to the 30-year-old man’s home and found the girlfriend covered in bits of food. She told cops she was woken up by the beef smack, then claimed Jones pulled her hair and kicked her down the stairs.

Jones admitted only to a verbal argument, authorities said in a Facebook post Tuesday. It wasn’t clear what they had fought about.

Information on an attorney for him wasn’t immediately available.