Second Man Shot And Killed In Cathedral City This Week

For the second time this week, a 23-year-old man was shot and killed in Cathedral City, authorities announced Thursday.

Police went to the 34100 block of Vaquero Road just before 8 p.m. Wednesday in response to reports of gunfire heard in the area, Cathedral City Police Cmdr. Paul Herrera said. When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unidentified man dead inside a parked vehicle south of the intersection of Dinah Shore Drive.

The 23-year-old Cathedral City man suffered gunshot wounds to the upper torso, according to authorities.

A homicide investigation is underway, with no known suspect, Herrera said.

Vaquero Road was closed through the early morning hours as police collected evidence at the scene.

Three days ago, 23-year-old Daniel Garcia was found dead just four miles from the Wednesday shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call Cathedral City homicide detectives at 760-770-0300 or 760-770-0355.