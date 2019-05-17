F-16 Fighter Jet Crash Forces Evacuations as Ordnance is Detonated

An employee of a warehouse in Moreno Valley can’t believe his eyes, “That’s a f**** airplane, that’s a military airplane in our building,” says a shocked Jeff Schoffstall on a video he shot on his cell phone moments after the crash after seeing the mangled remains of an F-16 fighter jet sitting in his workplace.

Moments earlier you see the F-16 careening towards the building, plunging out of the sky, leaving a gaping hole in the roof of the warehouse.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon … but evacuations continued late into Friday, even shutting down a section of the 215 Freeway in Moreno Valley as March Air Reserve Base secured and detonated ordnance from the jet.

Fred Bell, the Vice Chair of the Palm Springs Air Museum is proud to have a retired F-16 fighter jet among their fleet, “It is head and shoulders still one of the best aircraft in the world.”

He says it’s rare for one of them to go down but the extended evacuation period and large zone are warranted, “If there was ordnance on it they’re looking for that, they’re trying to find the warheads that were on those missiles and in some cases there are explosive ordnance in the air frame that they actually may have to take explosives out of,” says Bell.

Another concern, he says are toxic materials, “Could be fuel, in other words if the fuel vaporized and sprayed everywhere, it could be some of the coatings on these air planes that absorb radar are toxic.”

Bell says a lot of military pilot casualties happen because the pilot stays with the plane too long, in this case the pilot made the lifesaving decision to eject, “There’s a point where they make a decision okay I can’t save the airplane and they’re taught to get out of it at that point … in this case the aircraft is so low that he didn’t have a lot of time you know he had maybe seconds.”

Bell says the ejection alone can cause major injuries, “You’re essentially sitting on top of a rocket motor that takes you out of the airplane, it’s violent.”

He says it’s miracle no one was killed, “People can be replaced people can’t.”